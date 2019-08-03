Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: July 22 to July 26

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The jury has decided the fate of 24-year-old Nicole Nachtman. At 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Nachtman was found guilty of first-degree murder on two counts. She will be sentenced to life on each count.

Closing arguments happened Friday in the trial for the former Florida State University student accused of killing her mother and stepfather. The juror deliberations followed, which started just before 1 p.m.