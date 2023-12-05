TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents and member of the Jewish community are concerned after noticing the menorah is missing from this year’s decorations in Hyde Park Village.

“We were walking in the Village and I noticed all of the beautiful decorations are up for the holidays and I just noticed that the menorah wasn’t there,” said Kelley, who lives nearby and is part of the Jewish community.

The menorah is something her family looks forward to seeing every year.

“It is a, you know, fun and exciting time of year, and yeah, just a little disappointed,” said Kelley.

With Hanukkah just two days away, neighbors and members of the Jewish community wonder why the menorah has not been displayed yet.

“It could at the very least have been put up earlier. The Christmas tree has been up, it will be up for a month before Christmas,” said Michelle Cherry.

A spokesperson with Hyde Park Village said there is no delay to installation, and because Hanukkah starts on a different day each year, installation can vary.

“As planned, the Hyde Park Village menorah is scheduled to be installed tomorrow and lit Thursdays evening (12/7) to coincide with the first night of Hanukkah,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Neighbors say in years past the menorah would already be on display.

“It’s always up with the tree, and all the other holiday decorations,” said Kelley.

“It makes me sad because we do have a Jewish community here and I think we should all be represented. This is a difficult time for the Jewish community, and it would be great if our community was supportive,” said Cherry.