WATCH: Researchers train seals to sing popular tunes

Parrots are well known to mimic human speech and you may have heard that version of “Jingle bells” with the barking dogs. Now a new animal’s singing talents are coming to light.

Researchers at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland have taught three seals to sing. Scientists say it could help create a new model to study speech disorders.

That’s because seals use the same sound production mechanisms as humans.

Their ability to copy human vowel sounds and produce melodies could help scientists better understand the evolution of vocal learning.

Plus — it’s adorable –that’s just an added bonus.

If you’re wondering what that seal was singing, apparently, it was “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”