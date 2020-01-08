Rescue group asks knitters to make items for animals impacted by brushfires

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Carolina rescue group is calling on knitters to help them send nests, pouches and blankets to the countless animals that were injured and displaced by the devastating brush fires ravaging Australia, WBTV reported.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue previously sent out a plea for several thousand knitted nests for birds and marsupials, which the group plans to send to Australia. Now the group says they now need other knitted items, including pouches and blankets. They no longer need koala mittens.

“Australia is famous for its multiple marsupials and they have pouches and they’re asking people to knit pouches and nests and various things so we can replicate some of that,” CWR Director Jennifer Gordon said Monday.

Here are the items in demand:

Carry bag pouches

Joey pouches M-XXL

3-D hanging pouches

Blankets

Possum/bird boxes

Flat bat wraps

Bat wraps

Bird/rodent nests

Joey pouches XXS-M

Animal sweaters

Kitten onesies

The group is accepting the items at the CWR, 5403 Poplin Road in Indian Trail, North Carolina. The group is also looking for sponsors who may be able to cover the cost of postage. Interested sponsors should email waterfowlrescue@aol.com.

