The cast of the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” movie will feature a rescue dog as a lead role.

Monte, a dog adopted from HALO Animal Rescue in 2018, will be starring as Tramp, according to People Magazine.

The article says Monte was rescued by HALO from a kill-shelter in New Mexico.

Tramp will be voiced by Justin Theroux, People Magazine reported, and the movie will premiere on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, which releases Nov. 12.

Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as "Tramp" in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM — HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019

