TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Reports of stolen guns are up from three years ago, with more than 1,500 stolen so far this year and police say far too often, those weapons are sold to criminals who cannot buy one legally.

Police said one of the two weapons recovered at the scene of the Ybor City mass shooting in October was stolen. Investigators have not released details about how the stolen gun was used in the tragedy that killed two and injured more than a dozen others but it is not uncommon for suspects to use stolen firearms.

According to Tampa Police Major Eric DeFelice, unlocked cars are often where thieves go to look for guns, finding them in glove compartments and consoles before reselling them to other criminals.

“Thieves are specifically targeting guns, rummaging through cars and leaving other valuables in plain view,” DeFelice said.

8 On Your Side obtained firearm data from law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area from the past three years.

1,515 guns were stolen across the region through the beginning of November—an average of 151 guns a month. That is up slightly from 2021, when 1,754 guns were stolen for an average of 146 a month.

DeFelice said he is not surprised when a stolen gun is involved in a crime.

“We also see people who steal them to sell them because criminals can’t usually get a gun,” he said. “So, how do they get it? They do it this way.”

This is a crime gun owners can help prevent by hiding and securing their weapons better.

In Tampa, the total number stolen trended down this year, but there were still 327 that were swiped.

“327 is way too many. In a perfect world, we’re down to zero,” DeFelice said. “That may never happen but the lower we can go the better. We have to make it as difficult as possible for evil doers and perpetrators of these guns from your car.”

Tampa police provide free gun locks for owners. Locks can be picked up for free at any of the TPD district offices as part of Project Locked and Unloaded.