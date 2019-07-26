Reports of possible ‘industrial explosion’ at Mosaic plant in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: The reported “industrial explosion” has been downgraded to an electrical-related incident.

There have been no reported injuries.

Fire rescue is still on the scene assessing the situation and to make sure the surrounding environment is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: News Channel 8 has learned of an industrial explosion that occurred in Polk County.

Polk Fire Rescue says they received a call about “an industrial explosion” located at the Mosaic South Pierce plant.

Fire Rescue crews are currently at the scene.

We’re working to get more information.