Report shows Americans still not exercising enough

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – The good news… more adults are exercising. The bad news… it’s still not enough.

According to a new report from the CDC released Thursday, 25 percent of adults living in urban areas got enough physical activity in 2017. That’s up from 2008 when only 19 percent of adults met the physical activity guidelines at that time.

But experts say the rates are still low.

Adults should get 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic activities and do muscle-strengthening exercise two days a week.

For more information on the report, visit the CDC’s website.