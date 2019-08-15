Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Tennessee plane crash

Breaking News
Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Elizabethton plane crash
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to a hospital following a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, according to Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO is unsure of his condition.

The FAA says a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina rolled off the end of a runway around 3:40 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that three people on the plane evacuated no injuries were reported to the FAA.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier previously said Earnhardt’s wife was also on the plane.

