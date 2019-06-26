Report crimes online for quicker results in Pasco County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Reporting crimes in Pasco County just got easier.

The sheriff’s office just upgraded its online crime reporting system on their website, residents can now report things like lost property, litter, phone scams online and get a case number quickly.

“For these types of incidents, citizens will be able to generate reports at their own convenience,

without waiting for a deputy to arrive on scene,” says the department.

Incidents are then investigated and appropriate action is determined and executed by the

Sheriff’s Office

The seven-step process is easy to use, but it’s not for all crimes.

“We don’t want people to think this is a substitute for crimes in progress or violent crimes, or those types of things where people need law enforcement. This is for when someone’s bike was stolen and they don’t know what happened to it,” says Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The expansion allows the sheriff’s office to better serve the community and open up opportunities for resolution in certain crimes.

If you do have an emergency you should always call 911.