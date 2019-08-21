12-year-old boy bitten by shark at Florida beach

A 12-year-old boy was bitten by a shark at Fort Lauderdale Beach Wednesday morning.

According to NBC 6 in South Florida, the boy was visiting family from Canada and swimming near 126 South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard when the incident occurred.

An official with the City of Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue said lifeguards were doing their morning physical training when they heard a “horrific scream” from the water.

Courtesy NBC 6 and Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue

The kid was found bleeding from his right foot and was treated for small puncture wounds.

Because of the bite markings, officials think it was a “very small shark,” that bit the boy.

He was transported to Broward Medical Center in stable condition.

