Report: 108 hours at minimum wage job per week required to rent 2-bedroom home in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition is lending some perspective to the cost of living in Tampa Bay.

Data from the organization, which advocates for affordable housing, named Florida as the 15th most expensive state in the country.

According to the study, the hourly wage necessary to afford a two-bedroom home in Tampa Bay is $21.79.

That’s a $45,300 annual salary or 108 hours per week at a minimum wage job, which, in Florida, pays $8.46.

The current median income of people living in the Tampa Bay area is $68,900, which allows people who make that median salary to pay $1,673 in monthly housing costs.

In comparison, the most expensive metropolitan area was San Francisco, where residents need to make $60.96 per hour to afford a two-bedroom place.

The report comes as popular attorney John Morgan continues to collect signatures for a petition to get a minimum wage increase on the 2020 ballot in Florida.

Morgan played a key role in legalizing medical marijuana.