New York Rep. George Santos is seen outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a few hours.

“I’m not here for the cameras,” Santos told reporters Tuesday.

“I’m here to support the president of the United States, who’s being unfairly attacked by a DA.”

Trump is expected to surrender on history-making criminal charges.

The charges involve payments made during the 2016 campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.