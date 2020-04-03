Rep. Castor announces $9.8M in federal funding to help Tampa Bay fight coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor announced millions of dollars in federal aid on Thursday to help the Tampa Bay area fight coronavirus.

Rep. Castor (D-FL) held a virtual news conference to announce $9,881,961 from the recently-passed CARES Act will go to the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County. The money, awarded by the Department of Housing Urban Development, is aimed at helping our community respond to the coronavirus.

“Tampa and Hillsborough County are on the frontlines of combating the coronavirus,” Rep. Castor said. “It is vital that Congress speed significant resources directly to Tampa and Hillsborough County to take care of our neighbors. These grants are just a start and will support nonprofit partners, safety, housing and homelessness prevention.”

A breakdown of the funds for the City of Tampa shows $1,894,705 will go toward Community Development Block Grants, $963,359 goes to Emergency Shelter Grants and $607,827 goes toward Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.

Hillsborough County will get $4,286,411 for Community Development Block Grants and $2,129,659 for Emergency Shelter Grants.

