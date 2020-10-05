Remembering Officer Jacob Hancher: MBPD officer killed in line of duty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher was killed Saturday in the line of duty after a shooting near Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Hancher was a Community Service Officer for four years and a Police Officer for less than one year.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Please keep Jacob, his family and his fellow officers in your prayers.”

“He cared about the people that he served, served with, and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach,” Prock said.

“Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department as they face the loss of one of their own, PFC Jacob Hancher,” Horry County Police Department said. “MBPD, we stand with you. We will be by your side as you walk this awful path—remember, in this family, no one fights alone. To our community members, please join us in supporting the MBPD team, as well as PFC’s Hancher’s family and friends. His service and sacrifice cannot and will not be forgotten.”

Hancher was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The #HCFR family is saddened to learn of the death of Jacob Hancher, a @MBPDSC Ofc. who also served Horry Co. as a vol. FF.



Our hearts go out to Hancher’s family, friends, loved ones, law enforcement colleagues and fellow team members here at HCFR during this difficult time. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 4, 2020

The church that Hancher belonged to posted this message:

“St. James family, It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own parishioners, Jacob Hancher. Jacob was a police officer in Myrtle Beach,” the post says.

“Jacob was a missionary on our 2017 mission to Honduras. For those who were able to serve alongside him, they learned of his kindness and selfless service,” the post says. “We are deeply saddened by his passing. We ask for your prayers for his family, friends, and fellow officers who are mourning his loss. Eternal rest grant onto him, O Lord. Let perpetual light shine upon him.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @MBPDSC as they mourn the loss of one of their own, PFC Jacob Hancher. pic.twitter.com/pwcQFg8BR1 — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) October 4, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of PFC Jacob Hancher, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and our community as we mourn. pic.twitter.com/P31gtYNwzZ — Myrtle Beach Chamber (@MBAChamber) October 4, 2020

We offer our condolences to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the line of duty death of Officer Jacob Hancher. He gave his life to save others and there is no greater sacrifice. Rest in peace sir. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) October 4, 2020

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department as they face the loss of one of their own, PFC Jacob Hancher. @MBPDSC, we stand with you. 💙



We will be by your side as you walk this awful path. Remember, in this family, no one fights alone. pic.twitter.com/jR4TkEh7tv — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 4, 2020

Last night, South Carolina suffered a tragic loss when @MBPDSC PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty. Our prayers go out to his family, his loved ones, and the MBPD family.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. pic.twitter.com/cm6vGoS5j3 — Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) October 4, 2020

I was just in Myrtle Beach on Friday speaking with police officers. My prayers are with the family and friends of PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty.



The cops need our support now more than ever. I’ve never known a more difficult time to be a police officer. https://t.co/lslnGkjuHo — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 4, 2020

Our thoughts are with the Myrtle Beach Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Jacob Hancher who paid the ultimate sacrifice after being killed in the line of duty.



Also, we wish a speedy recovery to the other officer involved. pic.twitter.com/rdyKegxFlI — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) October 4, 2020

