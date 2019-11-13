Remains of Bradenton soldier killed during training exercise to return home Wednesday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The remains of a Bradenton solider will return home Wednesday, days after he was killed in a training accident while serving the country.

U.S. Army, Pfc. Nick Panipinto, 20, died last week in South Korea.

A Manatee High School grad, Nick had some rough times after school so his parents suggested joining the U.S. Army.

Last week, two uniformed military men showed up at the family home.

“It was the worst possible news I could ever imagine,” Anthony Panipinto, Nick’s Father, told 8 On Your Side’s Peter Bernard on Veterans Day.

Anthony said Nick died during a training exercise when an Bradley fighting vehicle rolled over.

“Nicholas was, everybody loved him. He was such, just a good heart, just a solid kid,” his dad said.

The Army will fly Nick home on Wednesday night. He’ll be buried on Friday at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

The Manatee County Search and Rescue posted information on its Facebook page, urging people to join a remembrance Wednesday.

They’re asked to bring LED candles and small lights to the Publix supermarket at 3913 W. Manatee Avenue in Bradenton at 7:30 p.m.