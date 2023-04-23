Humidity will be lower today as a weak front moved through last night. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. There could be a few showers in southern areas as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances increase Monday with another wave of energy as highs rise to the mid 80s with mainly afternoon showers and storms.

There won’t be as much rain Tuesday, but another wave will come through late Wednesday through Friday providing well needed rain and a few storms.

Next weekend will be a bit drier with isolated showers and highs in the mid 80s. Lows this week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.