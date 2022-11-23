SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida’s Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.

Dead fish were scattered along the shoreline of Nokomis Beach Wednesday. An unwelcome sight for the countless people visiting the area to search for shark teeth.

“My grandchildren wanted to get the sharks teeth, but I started coughing about 15 minutes in then I just decided to go sit in the car,” said Carol Landers.

Landers family from out of town is visiting her for the holidays. She was aware of the red tide conditions before heading to the beach.

“I tried to talk them out of it, but they are just having fun. It is just something we have to put up with,” said the Sarasota resident.

Instead of gathering shark teeth, a group of young visitors chose to help clean up the beach Wednesday. They gloved up, picking up dead fish and putting them into bags to dispose of.

Some beachgoers who weren’t experiencing respiratory irritation couldn’t stand the stench of the dead fish.

“It was not the normal beach smell. It was definitely a little bit of a foul smell,” said Jason Beedie.

“It smelled like rotten fish, said his son Beckham. “You have to watch your step out there, you might step on a fish,” he continued.

Anyone interested in heading to the beach this holiday weekend is urged to check daily conditions on visitbeaches.org