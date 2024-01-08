RELATED VIDEO: WFLA Partners with American Red Cross to help the victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA (WFLA) — The American Red Cross says it is experiencing the lowest number of blood donors in 20 years, declaring an emergency blood shortage during National Blood Donor Month (January).

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

The Red Cross said in a press release Monday that donations have fallen about 40 percent over the past 20 years. The organization said it fell short of its donation goal for the 2023 holiday season by nearly 7,000 units.

According to the Red Cross, the decline in donations was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to more remote work and less engagement in communities. The organization also cites changes in blood transfusion protocols and donor eligibility over the time period.

To encourage people to donate during this shortage, the Red Cross and the National Football League are giving anyone who donates a chance to win a trip for two to Superbowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

More information on how you can donate blood can be found on the Red Cross website.