Sunday will look and feel very similar to the start of the weekend with a dry morning and isolated to scattered storms during the afternoon. The heat continues to be relentless with morning temps in the low 80s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will once again rise over 110 degrees so stay hydrated if you’re doing anything outdoors.

Rain chances will slightly be higher Monday and Tuesday with showers arriving earlier by Tuesday. Highs will still rise to the mid 90s, but will be just shy of record levels.

Morning and afternoon showers and storms increase Wednesday through Friday with highs near average in the low 90s and lows finally dipping into the upper 70s.

Afternoon and evening storms return next weekend with highs returning to the mid 90s.