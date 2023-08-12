Saturday starts out mainly dry with a late morning coastal shower as temps hold steady in the low to mid 80s. An excessive heat warning is in effect for all Bay Area counties with feels like temperatures over 110 degrees today as highs rise into the mid 90s. There’s a better chance of rain today especially from lunchtime through mid afternoon before storms drift eastward.

Expect a better chance of rain Sunday with midday through evening showers and storms as highs remain in the mid 90s.

Our pattern changes Monday with earlier showers and storms. Monday and Tuesday will be the driest of the next several with higher rain chances by the middle of the week.

With stormier days ahead, highs won’t be quite as hot as highs rise to the low 90s and lows in the low 80s.