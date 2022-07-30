Saturday morning starts out warm and humid with temperatures in the low 80s. Record heat is likely again today with highs rising into the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be at or above 105 degrees. Rain chances will be slim to none with a few stray showers possible late this afternoon and into the evening.

Rain chances will slightly be higher Sunday with isolated showers and storms possible late in the day. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances increase heading into the work week which means high temperatures will rise into the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.