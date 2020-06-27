Walmart, Aldi recall salad mixes due to cyclospora

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration says it has linked more items to a multi-state outbreak of cyclospora infections.

Walmart Marketside classic iceberg salad bags are now part of the recall.

The recall applies to 12- and 24-ounce bags sold in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The products contain iceberg lettuce, carrots and red cabbage.

Officials say the Illinois company Fresh Express produced the salads.

Earlier this month, it recalled similar items sold at midwestern Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores.

The CDC says laboratory tests confirm cyclospora infections in 206 people. No one has died, but 23 patients have been hospitalized.

