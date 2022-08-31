TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A company is voluntarily recalling certain packages of Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers due to an undeclared tree nut allergen.

According to Publix, Toufayan Bakery issued the voluntary recall for the animal crackers with a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 located on the back of the pouch. The expiration date of the crackers is Feb. 5, 2023.

The packages of crackers may contain coconut.

The product was distributed to Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

Publix said the investigation indicated the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes.

Customers who purchased Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers are asked to return the product to their local store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Toufayan Bakery at 1-813-754-5565.