TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Trader Joe’s recalled select packages of its popular Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles Wednesday over concerns that some cookies may contain hard plastic pieces.

The grocery store chain said there have not been any reported injuries to date, and all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Affected packages are labeled with code SKU# 94075 and best by Date 02/03/2023.

Customers who purchased any Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles are advissed to discard or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Questions or concerns can also be submitted online.