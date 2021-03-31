Sabra recalls classic hummus due to potential salmonella risk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sabra Dipping Company, LLC, the company behind the popular Sabra hummus, is recalling thousands of tubs of its classic hummus due to a potential salmonella contamination.

The company announced in a press statement that it’s recalling 2,100 tubs of 10 oz Classic Hummus after a routine screen of a single tub by the FDA showed it was potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella infection can be serious for very young and elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The specific product recalled was the 1 SKU of 10 oz Classic Hummus produced on Friday, Feb. 10, between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight with a “Best Before” date of April 26. No other Sabra products were affected.

The product was distributed in Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Anyone who has purchased the hummus should go to www.sabrahummusrecall.com for reimbursement. For additional information, call Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 between 8 am. to 8 p.m. ET. Monday through Friday.