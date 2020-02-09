Recall issued for Infantino infant carriers due to fall risk

(NBC News) The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Infantino infant carriers.

Three models, the Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Up Close Newborn and Flip Front2back carriers are being recalled due to a fall risk.

The company said buckles on the carriers can fail, resulting in a dangerous fall.

Anyone with an Infantino infant carrier is urged to immediately stop using the carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

An estimated 14,000 units are part of the recall. The carriers have been sold at Target and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon.com from Nov. 2019 through Dec. 2019 for between $30 and $50.

