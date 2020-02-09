Recall issued for Infantino infant carriers due to fall risk

Recalls News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

US Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NBC News)  The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Infantino infant carriers.

Three models, the Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Up Close Newborn and Flip Front2back carriers are being recalled due to a fall risk.

The company said buckles on the carriers can fail, resulting in a dangerous fall.

Anyone with an Infantino infant carrier is urged to immediately stop using the carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

An estimated 14,000 units are part of the recall. The carriers have been sold at Target and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon.com from Nov. 2019 through Dec. 2019 for between $30 and $50.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and mostly dry for the upcoming work week"

2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens dead, 1 injured after alcohol-related crash on I-275, FHP says"

Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest"

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"

62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old, 5-year-old, and 9 dogs die in Pasco house fire"

Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair"

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"

State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss