Publix recalls Southwest salad kit due to missing ingredients from label

Courtesy: Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the South’s largest grocery store chains is announcing a recall of some salads sold in its stores.

Publix announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit.

Publix said the problem is that wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but aren’t listed on the labels. That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people.

The salads were sold this month in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Here is more information on the recalled product:

  • Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kit
  • GTIN: 071279306025
  • Lot G163B10A/use by June 29, Lot G163B10B/use by June 29

A refund for the salad kit is available where you initially purchased the item or by contacting the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

