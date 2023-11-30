TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention sent a follow-up advisory on Thursday telling people to not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if the brand of cantaloupe is unknown.
The CDC said an outbreak of salmonella infections has been linked to cantaloupes.
Malichita and Ruby brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled. Any fruit with the brand sticker, or with the number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” should not be consumed.
Pre-cut fruit made with these recalled cantaloupes include:
- Kwik Trip cantaloupe cups, mixed fruit cups, and fruit tray (sell-by dates from Nov. 4 through Dec. 3)
- Freshness Guaranteed and Race Trac cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blends, melon mixes, and fruit mixes (best-by dates from Nov. 7-12)
- Vinyard cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys (sold in Oklahoma stores from Oct. 30 through Nov. 10)
- Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Markert, and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys, and fruit trays (best-by dates from Oct. 28 through Nov. 8)
- ALDI whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears (best-by dates from Oct. 27-31)
- Bix Produce cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups (sell-by dates from Oct. 25-26)
If you have any of these items, throw them out or return them to the store. If your cantaloupe doesn’t have a stick, check with the store to make sure it’s not one of the brands recalled. Wash all surfaces thoroughly that may have been in contact with the fruit.
If you feel have any of the following symptoms, call your healthcare provider:
- Diarrhea or a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- Vomiting so much you can keep liquids down
- Dehydration (not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up)
Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. More people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Those with weakened immune systems have experienced a more severe illness that requires medical treatment or hospitalization.
Since Nov. 24, 18 people have gotten sick, with a total of 117 infections from 34 states. There have been 61 hospitalizations and two deaths.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/salmonella.