TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention sent a follow-up advisory on Thursday telling people to not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if the brand of cantaloupe is unknown.

The CDC said an outbreak of salmonella infections has been linked to cantaloupes.

Malichita and Ruby brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled. Any fruit with the brand sticker, or with the number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” should not be consumed.

Pre-cut fruit made with these recalled cantaloupes include:

If you have any of these items, throw them out or return them to the store. If your cantaloupe doesn’t have a stick, check with the store to make sure it’s not one of the brands recalled. Wash all surfaces thoroughly that may have been in contact with the fruit.

If you feel have any of the following symptoms, call your healthcare provider:

Diarrhea or a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting so much you can keep liquids down

Dehydration (not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up)

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. More people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Those with weakened immune systems have experienced a more severe illness that requires medical treatment or hospitalization.

Since Nov. 24, 18 people have gotten sick, with a total of 117 infections from 34 states. There have been 61 hospitalizations and two deaths.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/salmonella.