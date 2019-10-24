Packages of dry dates recalled over high sulfite

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – Shivam Distributors, located in Longwood, Florida, is recalling its Parivar brand dry dates because they contain a high amount of sulfite content.

Sulfite is a preservative that can cause symptoms including itchiness, upset stomach, headache, stiffness, diarrhea, cough, nausea and weakness.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Wednesday. The recall applies to Parivar’s seven-ounce and 14-ounce packages of dry dates.

The recalled dates were distributed in Florida through retail grocery stores from May 2019 to October 2019. The product has a batch number of #125/BIBT and a UPC number of 879111001844 for seven-ounce packages and 879111001226 for 14-ounce packages.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the recall.

Customers who have purchased this product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have any questions about this recall, you can call 1-407-331-9439 or visit the FDA’s website.

