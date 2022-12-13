TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Health officials have ordered a recall of some oysters that were harvested in Texas and may have been sold at Publix.

According to a notice on the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website, the recall covers oysters that were harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7—both shucked and oysters in the shell.

The Texas DSHS said the recall was issued due to reports of gastrointestinal illness among more than 40 people who ate the oysters. Some reported symptoms of fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache. No hospitalizations have been reported.

The affected oysters were available for purchase at Publix supermarkets and GreenWise stores, according to the grocer’s website.

Source: The Texas Department of State Health Services

If you bought the oysters, check the packaging to see if they were harvested in TX 1. Any oysters from the area should be thrown in the garbage. If your oysters are unpackaged, contact the seller to find the source. Restaurants can contact their distributor for more information.

Customers experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness should call their health care provider and tell them about the exposure.