Over 7,000 lbs. of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwichs recalled

Courtesy: USDA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Astrochef LLC. is recalling approximately 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, stuffed pepperoni pizza sandwich items were mislabeled and contain undeclared soy, which is a known allergen.

The products may also contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwiches instead of the pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwiches as labeled.

The products impacted by the recall were made on June 4 and July 3.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • 10-oz. retail carton containing “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510”
    • BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020” and lot code “5659918410”
    • BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020” on the package label
    • The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If anyone is concerned about an injury or illness, you should contact a healthcare provider. 

