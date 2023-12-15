TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service has recalled approximately 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites.

On Friday, Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. recalled the product due to the possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically clear, hard plastic.

The USDA said the 15-ounce carton containing, “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” was produced on Oct. 23, 2023. The product has a lot code of KL3K03, with a best-by date of Dec. 26, 2024, and an establishment number of “P-20287.”

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites,” the USDA said.

As of this report, there have been no reports of illness or injury. Anyone who has gotten sick or hurt from this product should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers, and throw the food away or return the product to the store.

More information can be found at fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts.