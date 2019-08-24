Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Olympia Meats recalls sausage product due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The USDA has announced Olympia Meats is recalling approximately 198 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The pork sausage products contains pistachios, which are not declared on the product label.

The product a part of the recall includes the vacuum-packed Olympia Provisions Mortadella Classica with Garlic and Spices with a “Best-By Date” of Dec. 30.

The packages of the recalled pork sausage have an establishment number of 39928.

For more information on the recall, please visit the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss