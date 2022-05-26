WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced several more recalls with the recent outbreak of salmonella involving Jif peanut butter.

In the last few days, the FDA has recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products from Del Monte, fudge by Fudgeamentals sold at some Walmart stores, store-prepared items containing peanut butter sold at Albertsons, and fresh-cut fruit snack trays and cups sold by Country Fresh.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

DEL MONTE RECALL

Brand Description UPC Best If used by Del Monte Apple with Peanut Butter, 5.5 oz 717524102393 5/24/2022- 5/30/2022 Del Monte Apples & Peanut Butter dip, 6 oz. 717524720979 5/24/2022 – 5/30/2022 Del Monte Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524784698 5/26/2022 – 05/29/2022 Del Monte PB & J SANDWICH (Peanut Butter and Jelly), 6.4 oz 717524770806 5/24/2022 -5/28/2022 Del Monte Apple, Pretzel, Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524655011 5/24/2022 -5/29/2022 7-Eleven Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 052548683146 5/24/2022 – 5/26/2022 7-Eleven Celery with Peanut Butter, 4.5 oz 052548682712 5/24/2022 -05/25/2022 7-Eleven Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 52548683146 5/24/2022- 5/26/2022 Circle-K Apple Pretzel Peanut Butter Snack Pack, 4.25 oz 717524716309 5/24/2022 -5/30/2022 Get Go Apples with Peanut Butter Dip, 5 oz 0030034937706 5/26/2022- 5/29/2022

Consumers with questions may contact the company’s customer service desk at 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500, Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET or visit Del Monte’s website.

FUDGEAMENTALS RECALL

Description UPC Lot No. Packaging Type Brand WALMART MKT FDG

TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)

(C-STRWC-PBC) 681131036207 21-335 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart WALMART MKT

FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)

HOLIDAY FUDGE

TRAY 681131400749 21-300,

21-301,

21-305 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800026 22042001,

22059010,

22083003,

22089003,

22129378 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals VARIETY TRAY (16

OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800385 22-059 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800415 22-006,

22-007,

22-066,

22105161 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800422 21-236,

21-307,

21-314,

21-326 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800569 22059001,

22083005,

22130393 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals TIGER BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800811 22059007,

22083006,

22089006,

22130394 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

The UPC can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode.

The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Consumers who have purchased impacted products should return them to the place of purchase.

ALBERTSONS RECALL

Product Name Sell Thru Dates Size Packaging States Banners MINI

PEANUT

BUTTER

CREAM PIE All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 26, 22 Each Clear plastic square

bottom and

lid Washington Haggen APPLES

SLICED WITH

PEANUT

BUTTER All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 24, 22 8 oz Clear plastic cup and lid Colorado, Idaho,

Montana, Nevada,

North Dakota,

Oregon, Utah,

Wyoming Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky CELERY &

PEANUT

BUTTER CUP All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 26, 22 7 oz Clear plastic cup and lid Alaska, Colorado,

Idaho, Montana,

Nebraska, Nevada,

New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon,

South Dakota, Utah,

Washington,

Wyoming Albertsons, Carrs-

Safeway, Eagle,

Lucky, Safeway CHOCOLATE PEANUT

BUTTER CUP All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including Jul

20, 22 5 oz Clear plastic cup

overwrapped in plastic Washington Haggen DELI SNACK

PEANUT

BTR/TRAIL

MIX COMBO All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 26, 22 9 oz Clear plastic square

bottom and

lid Alaska, Arkansas,

Colorado, Idaho,

Louisiana, Nebraska,

New Mexico,

Oregon, South

Dakota, Texas,

Washington,

Wyoming Albertsons, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,

Randalls, Safeway,

Tom Thumb Grab & Go Apple &

Celery Tray w/Peanut

Butter All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 24, 22 Each Clear plastic container and lid New Mexico, Texas United, Amigos,

Market Street,

Albertsons Market. PEANUT

BUTTER &

CHOC FILLED

JMBO

CUPCAKE All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 26, 22 7.92 oz Clear plastic bottom and

lid California, Hawaii, Nevada Safeway,

Andronico’s

Community

Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save READYMEALS

PB & TRAIL

MIX SNACK All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 24, 22 7.60 oz Clear plastic square

bottom and

lid Maine,

Massachusetts, New

Hampshire, Rhode

Island, Vermont Shaw’s, Star Market READYMEALS

QUAD PB

APPLE

CELERY

PRETZEL All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 24, 22 7 oz Clear plastic square

bottom and

lid Alaska, Arkansas,

California, Colorado,

Hawaii, Idaho,

Illinois, Indiana,

Iowa, Louisiana,

Montana, Nevada,

North Dakota,

Oregon, Texas, Utah,

Washington,

Wyoming Albertsons,

Andronico’s

Community

Markets, Carrs-

Safeway, Eagle,

Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,

Randalls, Safeway,

Tom Thumb, Vons READYMEALS

QUAD PB

APPLE

PRETZEL

BROWNIE All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 24, 22 6 oz Clear plastic square

bottom and

lid Alaska, Arizona,

California, Colorado,

Connecticut,

Delaware, Hawaii,

Idaho, Maryland,

Montana, Nevada,

New Jersey, New

Mexico, New York,

North Dakota,

Oregon,

Pennsylvania, Texas,

Utah, Virginia,

Washington,

Washington DC,

Wyoming ACME, Albertsons,

Andronico’s

Community

Markets, CarrsSafeway, Eagle,

King’s, Balducci’s,

Lucky, Pak ‘N Save,

Safeway, Vons SCRATCH PIE PEANUT

BUTTER CRM

9IN All Sell thru

Dates up to and

including

May 26, 22 Each Black plastic tray with

clear plastic dome lid Washington Haggen

Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

COUNTRY FRESH RECALL

Brand Product UPC Size Best By Dates Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter 0 74641 00044 6 6.5 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers 0 74641 32841 0 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 0 74641 07336 5 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter 6 88267 55369 1 4 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Wegmans Apple, Pretzels & Cheese with Peanut Butter 0 77890 41413 2 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22 Market32 Apples, Cheese & Pretzels with Peanut Butter 0 41735 04810 3 4.1 oz 5/14/21 through 6/4/22

Consumers may also contact Country Fresh customer service at 281-453-3300 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.