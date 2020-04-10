Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Healthy Choice frozen ‘Power Bowls’ recalled, may contain small rocks

Recalls News

by: KNWA/KTFA

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KTFA) — Conagra Brands, Inc., Russellville, Ark. company, is recalling 130,763 pounds of not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because they might contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were made on Jan. 23. The following products are subject to the recall:

  • 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.
  • 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label. 

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code. 

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and to Canada.                                 

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue. 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away.

If you have any questions about the recall or seeking a refund, contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens shares video of baby gazelle drinking from bottle"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus TPA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus TPA"

Adult, 2 children found dead in Spring Hill home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adult, 2 children found dead in Spring Hill home"

Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adult, 2 kids found dead in Spring Hill home"

Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss