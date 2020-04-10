Healthy Choice frozen ‘Power Bowls’ recalled, may contain small rocks

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KTFA) — Conagra Brands, Inc., Russellville, Ark. company, is recalling 130,763 pounds of not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because they might contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were made on Jan. 23. The following products are subject to the recall:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and to Canada.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away.

If you have any questions about the recall or seeking a refund, contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

LATEST STORIES: