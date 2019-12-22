Hallmark candle recalled, possible fire hazard

Recalls News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Hallmark is recalling a line of its scented candles over fire and laceration concerns.

The recall involves more than 4,000 of the balsam soy blend jar candles.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible cuts and fire hazards.

No injuries have been reported, but Hallmark has received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items.

The recalled candles were sold exclusively at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between September and December, retailing for about $28.

Consumers should immediately stop using the candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

