Live Now
Florida State Fair kicks off with ‘Flip the Switch’ ceremony

Growing movement to list auto recalls on car registration notices

Recalls News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hyundai-Kia-Recall,_1521296652829

This Friday, Oct. 5, 2012, photo, shows a Kia optima’s steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill. Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia announced Wednesday, April 3, 2013, that they recalling almost 1.9 million vehicles to fix problems with air bags and brake light switches. The switch recall covers almost 1.7 million vehicles  most of the automakers’ model lineups from the 2007 through 2011 model years.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ohio recently became the first state in the country to notify vehicle owners about recalls, each time they renew their registrations. The first recall notices were mailed out in January.

Other states may follow suit, but right now in Florida, it’s up to the driver to know if their car’s been recalled. I have contacted the Florida DMV to find out if our state is considering a similar program, but have not received an answer yet.

One in five drivers has an open recall on their vehicle. In some cases, there are vehicles on the road with safety issues and, a number of reasons, drivers aren’t aware of the risk. Used-car buyers, drivers who haven’t provided an updated address, or drivers who don’t routinely have their vehicle serviced may not receive important recall information.

Fortunately, checking for recalls is easy. All you need is your car’s vehicle identification number, which is printed or stamped on multiple places in your vehicle, including the base of the windshield.

Type the VIN into the search function at SaferCars.gov, and any recall made within the past 15 years should pop up. There may be a delay with very recently announced safety recalls. In that case VINs are added continuously.

Recalls are repaired for free.

Have a traffic question? Contact Road Rants by emailing mcensullo@wfla.com. You can also connect with me on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss