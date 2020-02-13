FDA issues recall for insulin pumps tied to 1 death

Recalls News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Medtronic)

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular insulin pump that is used by thousands of people with Type 1 diabetes.

Medtronic recalled certain MiniMed 600 Series insulin pumps after one patient died and more than 2,000 otehres were injured by the devices.

The faulty pumps deliver incorrect insulin dosing, which can lead to serious medical complications, according to the FDA. The defect has to do with a retainer ring tha doesn’t properly lock in the insulin cartridges.

The recall affects about 322,000 devices.

(Photo: Medtronic)

The FDA says they have received about 26,000 complaints about the pumps.

Diabetic patients with the devices are encouraged to call Medtronic or talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Troopers honor fallen colleague before he's laid to rest in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers honor fallen colleague before he's laid to rest in Sarasota"

Trooper Funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Funeral"

Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida"

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"

Robinson High Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robinson High Band"

the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday"

Toilet to Tap Water Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet to Tap Water Plan"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss