FDA issues recall for insulin pumps tied to 1 death

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular insulin pump that is used by thousands of people with Type 1 diabetes.

Medtronic recalled certain MiniMed 600 Series insulin pumps after one patient died and more than 2,000 otehres were injured by the devices.

The faulty pumps deliver incorrect insulin dosing, which can lead to serious medical complications, according to the FDA. The defect has to do with a retainer ring tha doesn’t properly lock in the insulin cartridges.

The recall affects about 322,000 devices.

(Photo: Medtronic)

The FDA says they have received about 26,000 complaints about the pumps.

Diabetic patients with the devices are encouraged to call Medtronic or talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

LATEST STORIES: