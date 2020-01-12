Egg burritos recalled for misbranding as cilantro lime chicken burritos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Culinary International, LLC. is recalling over 600 pounds of egg burrito products labeled as chicken burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

USDA said the products contain eggs, a known allergen, which was not written on the product label.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat burritos were made on Sept. 10, 2019.

The recall includes:

6-oz. packages containing “evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO” with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” represented on the label, and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” on the case

The products have the establishment number “P-6009” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case and on the back of the packaging with the lot code.

The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

