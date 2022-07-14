TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Stormberg Foods says it is recalling multiple dog treats due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company says the recall includes multiple sizes of Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips, Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps, and Beg and Barker Chicken Breast Strips.

The affected treats were distributed between June 8 and June 22 and were shipped nationwide to facilities and consumers.

Pet owners should look for signs such as lethargy, diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Decreased appetite and abdominal pain can also occur.

Infected pets can spread salmonella to other pets and humans.

In humans, symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramping and fever.

So far, there have been no reports of any illnesses.

For more information visit www.fda.gov.