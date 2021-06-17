Dog food sold at Florida Publix stores recalled over salmonella concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dog food sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina has been recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The Secaucus, New Jersey, pet food company Freshpet Inc. issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its beef-and-egg flavored food for small dogs on Sunday. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The product being recalled are the 1-pound bags of Freshpet® Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food.

According to the FDA recall notice, the batch was “inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10, 2021.” It may have been sold at Publix in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California.

No other Freshpet products are affected by the recall.

If you have this product at home, you should stop feeding it to your dog and dispose of it immediately, the recall notice said. Consumers with questions can call 1-866-789-3737, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET or visit www.freshpet.com.