Company recalls 300K pacifiers due to choking hazard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mushie & Co recalled over 333,000 silicone pacifiers after it was discovered that a fine slit can cause a portion of the pacifiers to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.

According to a recall alert, the pacifiers came in two designs: Classic and Daisy. Each design also came in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. The name “FRIGG” appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the company for a full refund or credit.

Mushie & Co has already received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled pacifiers were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021 for about $8 for a single pacifier and about $15 for a pack of two pacifiers.