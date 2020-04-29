Benefiber recalls supplement powder due to possible green plastic pieces in product

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – GlaxoSmithKline has issued a recall for some Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement powder due to the possible presence of green plastic pieces or shavings from bottle caps in the product.

There is a potential risk of choking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract if ingested.

The recalled lots were distributed from late October through January to retail stores and online retailers nationwide.

Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct2021) 648H (EXP Nov2021)

If you have a recalled product, stop using it and please contact GSK to request a refund. You can call 1-800-452-0051 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the recall, click here.

LATEST STORIES: