Baby Trend strollers recalled because hinges can collapse under pressure

(NBC News) – Baby Trend, a California baby product company, is recalling its Tango Mini strollers.

Both of the hinges can collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to any child in the stroller.

The recall involved four models:

Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the legs of the stroller.

The strollers were sold on Amazon and in Target stores in October and November of last year.

If you have one, stop using it immediately and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

Baby Trend’s contact information is 800-328-7363 and info@babytrend.com. You can also go online at www.babytrend.com and click on Safety Notices at the bottom of the page for more information.

