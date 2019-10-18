Baby powder recalled over asbestos concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/AP/NBC) – Johnson and Johnson is recalling some of its baby powder after it was found to be contaminated with asbestos.

The Food and Drug Administration discovered the asbestos in a bottle of powder purchased online.

The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or another rare cancer. At multiple trials, J&J experts have testified asbestos hasn’t been detected in the talc in its baby powder in many tests over 40 years.

On Friday, J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.

The affected bottles were produced and shipped last year. The recalled lot contained 33,000 bottles.

If you or someone you know owns a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder Lot #22318RB, please stop using the product. For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or by calling 1-866-565-2229.

LATEST STORIES: