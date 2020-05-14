4-drawer chest recalled due to concerns it could tip over

(CNN) – A furniture manufacturer is recalling a chest of drawers sold at many of the nation’s largest retailers.

The chest of drawers made by Hodedah can tip over and injure, or kill, children. It weighs 84 pounds and stands a bit more than three feet tall.

Walmart, Amazon, WayFair, Home Depot and other retailers sold more than 26,000 units of the item between July 2017 and April of this year.

Owners should contact Hodedah for a free anchoring kit designed to keep the furniture from tipping.

They can also request a refund for the item, but must send back the chest’s drawer slides to receive it.

All the information is available on Hodedah’s website and through the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: