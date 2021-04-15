3 recalls issued for infant products that pose choking hazards

(NBC) – Three separate recalls of products have been issued after companies say they all pose a choking hazard for infants.

The Firefly Frank Infant Teethers are now being recalled. Roughly 61,000 were sold exclusively at Target stores.

The plastic wings on each side of the teether can detach.

Battat, the maker of the product, has received 14 reports of the wings detaching or breaking, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.

Parents should take these teethers away immediately and return them to Target for a full refund, or contact Battat at 844-963-2479 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, via email at recalls@battatco.com or online at www.battatco.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information and a full refund.

Also under a recall is Playgro’s Clip Clop Infant Activity Rattles.

Around 18,000 rattles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online.

The abacus ring on the back of the horse can dislodge and release small beads, posing a choking hazard to small children.

Parents should contact Playgro at 855-775-2947 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or via email at customercare@playgro.com for a free replacement.

The final recall is the Cat and Jack Baby Rompers from Target.

The heart-shaped graphics on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Parents should return the rompers to any Target store for a full refund.

Consumers who purchased the romper on Target.com, can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.