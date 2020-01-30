Breaking News
Triple murder suspect found dead in Pasco County; Baby Andrew still missing

165,000 baby sleepers recalled over suffocation risk

Recalls News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four brands are recalling thousands of inclined infant sleepers due to the risk of suffocation.

Summer Infant, Graco, Delta Enterprises Corp, and Evenflo, announced voluntary recalls of more than 165,000 inclined infant sleepers, according to notices on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

“Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances,” the notices each said.

The recalls come after other baby sleepers were linked to at least 73 infant deaths, but there have not been any reports of fatalities in the newly recalled products.

Parents are being told to stop using the product immediately and contact the company that made your sleeper for a cash refund or voucher.

Summer Infant
Product: SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper.
Model number: 91394.

Graco
Product: Little Lounger Rocking Seat.
Model numbers: 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809.
More information: https://recalls.gracobaby.com

Evenflo
Product: Pillo Portable Napper.
More information: www.evenflo.com

Delta Children
Products: 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper; Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper and others.
More information: www.deltachildren.com/pages/incline-sleeper-recall

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Bay man still paying for monitoring service for deceased wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man still paying for monitoring service for deceased wife"

DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers

Thumbnail for the video titled "DRONE VIDEO: Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers"

Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archaeological dig reveals Bradenton’s first settlers"

Archaeologist excavate Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archaeologist excavate Manatee Mineral Springs Park ahead of Bradenton Riverwalk expansion"

Polk County pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County pursuit"

the Vipers newest wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, hurt his leg in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers newest wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, hurt his leg in practice on Wednesday"

'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Run now!': Woman recalls frantic moments after earthquake struck Grand Cayman Island"

Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida inmates sew cloth pouches for orphaned kangaroos"

Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning."

Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement searching Pasco County for missing baby"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss