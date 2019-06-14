Live Now
#RaysUp, lights down: second power outage this season at Tropicana Field during game

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Downtown St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field experienced power outages Thursday evening. 

According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, a bird’s nest fell inside a substation located on 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, Florida, which caused the outage.

The outage lasted 3 minutes. 

The power for all 12,900 customers in the area has been restored. But crews are still working to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. 

8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price also learned Tropicana Field experienced a complete power outage for about 8 seconds. The emergency lights then came on for roughly 25 minutes. 

The game against the Los Angeles Angels was delayed for 36 minutes.

According to a spokesperson with the Tampa Bay Rays, fans at the game were offered buy one, get one free soda and beer through the last call as a thank you for being patient during the outage. 

This is the second time in a month Tropicana Field has experienced a power outage.

